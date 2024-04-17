Horrible car accident leaves 1 dead, four injured ; incident captured in CCTV Camera

News

Pakyong, 17 April : A tragic incident unfolded along NH10, opposite ATTC Polytechnic College in Bardang, between Rangpo and Singtam on Wednesday morning. A white private Alto Car collided with a goods truck traveling in the opposite direction, resulting in one fatality and four injuries. The harrowing event was captured by a CCTV camera at ATTC gate. The footage depicts the car, adorned with a learner sticker, speeding along NH10 towards Singtam, while a truck, also speeding towards Rangpo. The collision occurs with tremendous force, causing the car’s body to be torn off on the driver’s side. According to local sources, the accident occurred around 6:45 AM on Wednesday morning. Among the four injured individuals, two are in critical condition and were promptly transported to the nearby Singtam Hospital with the assistance of locals.

