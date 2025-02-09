Sikkim Police Intensifies Lookout Of Shamsong Tamang

A case was registered on February 3, 2024, based on a complaint from the executive members of Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh. The case was filed under FIR No 18/2025 under sections 196(1), 299, 352, and 353(2) of the BNS.

A notice was served to the accused Shamson Tamang through family members on February 4, 2025, as the accused had gone into hiding with their phone switched off since February 2, 2025. The notice directed the accused to appear before the Investigating Officer at Sadar Police Station on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Surveillance efforts were initiated in coordination with neighboring police to track the accused’s activities. However, after the accused failed to appear before the Investigating Officer, a Non-Bailable Warrant was obtained from the Learned Chief Judicial Magistrate in Gangtok.

To expedite the arrest, the Director General of Police directed the formation of three dedicated teams under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Gangtok. These teams, comprising the SSP Gangtok, SDPO Gangtok, three Police Inspectors, and multiple personnel from different ranks, have been conducting raids across North Bengal and New Delhi.

Both technical and human intelligence are being utilized to track the accused. Investigations indicate that the accused switched off their mobile phone on February 2, 2025, immediately after committing the crime.

Search and arrest teams remain actively engaged, with multiple leads emerging. Each lead is being thoroughly examined, and officers are deployed across various locations under the leadership of the SSP Gangtok to ensure the swift arrest of the accused.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.