CM takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj UP

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang(Golay), took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh 2025, a once-in-144-year spiritual event. The chief minister described the experience as one of the most profound and spiritually enriching moments of his life.

Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, is considered a highly sacred site for Hindus. Millions of devotees believe that bathing in these waters purifies the soul and washes away sins. Sharing his personal experience, Tamang expressed a deep sense of peace and renewal as he immersed himself in the holy river, offering prayers for the well-being of all.

The Mahakumbh, known for its grandeur, has drawn millions of pilgrims, saints, and spiritual leaders from around the world. The chief minister described the gathering as a powerful testament to faith, unity, and devotion. Witnessing the scale and significance of the event, he reflected on the enduring spiritual traditions that continue to bring people together across generations.

Tamang also extended his gratitude to those who accompanied him on this sacred journey and prayed for peace, prosperity, and harmony for everyone. He expressed hope that the blessings of the holy rivers would guide people towards righteousness and collective well-being.