I am ready to digest the criticisms If my support helps the needy : CM

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a meeting with patients from Sikkim who are currently receiving medical treatment in New Delhi. Following their interaction, he provided necessary assistance based on their individual requirements, and assured them of additional support from the State government if needed.



Moreover, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) expressed his well wishes for their good health and speedy recovery.

He reassured the patients that they need not worry, as the state government is committed to providing the best possible care for their treatments.

Despite any criticism labeling this effort as a political move, the Chief Minister affirmed his dedication to serving those in urgent need of medical attention and treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

