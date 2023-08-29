Duo Winners Of Yakthung Star Season 1 Welcomed By CM at Rangpo

Pakyong, August 29th (IPR): A moment of pride and celebration enveloped the Rangpo Tourist Facilitation Centre today as Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, along with his spouse, Smt. Krishna Rai, warmly welcomed two outstanding artists from Sikkim. The duo’s remarkable achievement at the Yakthung Star, Season 1 competition in Birtamod, Nepal, has brought unparalleled glory to the state.

Miss Anjana Limboo, the winner of Yakthung Star, Season 1 from Dong, Poklok Kamrang, and Mr. Aita Hang Limboo, the 2nd Runner-up from Lingchom, West Sikkim.



During the ceremony, the artists recounted their journey, sharing their challenges and triumphs along the way. They warmly thanked Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang for his steadfast encouragement and support. The artists also expressed gratitude to their families and the entire community for their unwavering belief in their capabilities and for supporting them.

The Chief Minister, in his address, commended the exceptional accomplishments of the artists, lauding the dedication they exhibited throughout their journey. He expressed his immense pride in their achievements, highlighting that their victory at the global level was a moment of unparalleled pride for Sikkim.

HCM further bolsters Sikkim’s vibrant artistic and cultural landscape. He also said that the government will orchestrate festivals dedicated to art and culture, a strategic endeavour aimed at spotlighting local artists and preserving the state’s rich traditions.

Highlighting the government’s dedication, HCM reaffirmed its resolute commitment to fostering and nurturing artistic talents within Sikkim. He urged local artists to continue advancing with their skills, assuring them of his unwavering support in their journey. HCM’s continuous motivation and visionary perspective underscore his determination to uplift the young generation and talents of the state.

The reception ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker, M.P., Ministers, MLAs, Deputy Mayor Gangtok, Political Secretaries, Chairmen, Advisors, district officials, members of Limboo Committee, Councillors of Rangpo Nagar Panchayat, and local gentry.