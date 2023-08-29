Government Of Sikkim Serious On STNM Hospital Employees Using Cell Phone During Duty Time 

In a recent development, the administration of STNM Hospital Sochakgang has brought to light a concerning issue regarding the productivity of its employees. It has been observed that a significant number of employees are not effectively utilizing their office hours due to excessive cell phone usage.

Numerous individuals have been found engrossed in their mobile phones, engaging in activities such as texting, online shopping, and social media scrolling. This behavior has led to disruptions in the regular workflow, resulting in decreased work outcomes, compromised work output, and an overall decline in departmental performance.

To address this matter, all STNM Hospital Sochakgang employees are hereby issued a clear and strict directive. They are expected to curtail any excessive and unnecessary cell phone usage during their designated working hours. Failure to adhere to this directive will result in the initiation of stringent disciplinary measures, in accordance with the established Government Service Rules.

It is imperative that employees recognize the significance of maintaining a focused and dedicated approach to their tasks, thus contributing positively to the hospital’s operational efficiency and overall effectiveness.