CM visit Jorthang at natural calamity struck spot at Majhigaon and Greenpark area

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) visited the Jorethang area in Majhigaon, specifically the Green Park area, where a natural calamity occurred.

The incident was triggered by the swelling of the Rambang and Rangeet rivers due to heavy rain early Thursday morning at around 2 AM. As a result, panic and chaos ensued among the residents living along the riverside.

In an interview with TVOS, the Chief Minister stated that the situation has been escalated and measures are being taken to ensure the safety of sensitive properties.

He urged the affected individuals to cooperate with the administration. Furthermore, the Chief Minister advised people against settling in vulnerable areas like riversides, which are prone to natural calamities and hazards.

Rivers do not follow a fixed path and can often change course, which is beyond anyone’s control. It is important to prioritize safety and be aware of these facts in order to live securely around the clock.

