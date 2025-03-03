Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps Enhances Combat Readiness with T-90 Tank Drills

The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has successfully concluded an intensive, month-long live-firing exercise featuring T-90 tanks. The exercise, aimed at bolstering operational preparedness, took place in varied terrain conditions to assess and refine armoured warfare tactics.

The Trishakti Corps, responsible for securing Sikkim and the strategically significant Siliguri Corridor, focused on high-altitude combat maneuvers and the integration of advanced technology to address modern battlefield challenges.

Advanced Combat Capabilities Tested

During the training, the Indian Army tested the full range of capabilities offered by the T-90, one of its most advanced main battle tanks. Known for its superior firepower, mobility, and defensive capabilities, the T-90 is equipped with an advanced fire control system and the ability to launch anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) with pinpoint accuracy. Its night-fighting capabilities, enhanced by thermal imaging and advanced sensors, ensure operational effectiveness in all conditions.

Key Highlights of the Exercise

The training covered multiple aspects of armoured warfare, including:

– Precision firing of guided missiles and advanced ammunition.

– Integration of drone technology for surveillance and real-time target acquisition.

– Man-machine collaboration drills to improve crew coordination and tactical efficiency.

– High-altitude warfare readiness to enhance operational effectiveness in challenging terrains.

– Emphasis on indigenous defense technology under the ‘Aatmanirbharta’ initiative, incorporating locally developed ammunition and surveillance systems.

Military Officials Emphasize Combat Readiness

A senior Army officer highlighted the significance of the exercise, stating that it provided an opportunity to test armoured warfare strategies in demanding environments. He emphasized that the integration of T-90 tanks with aerial assets and modern surveillance systems had substantially improved combat preparedness. The officer also reiterated the Army’s commitment to self-reliance, as more indigenous defense systems are being incorporated into military operations.

The exercise follows closely on the heels of Exercise Devil Strike, a high-intensity drill designed to enhance airborne and special forces operations for rapid deployment and precision strikes. The back-to-back execution of these military exercises reflects the Indian Army’s comprehensive approach to modern warfare, ensuring seamless coordination between different combat units.

The Trishakti Corps’ recent drills highlight the Indian Army’s ongoing modernization efforts and strategic focus on multi-domain warfare. By leveraging advanced technology, indigenous innovation, and evolving combat doctrines, the Army continues to strengthen its preparedness against emerging security challenges.