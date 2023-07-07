SNT Bus and Xylo Accident at Bhalukhola Along NH10

On Friday morning, between 10:00 and 10:20 AM, a tragic accident occurred on National Highway 10 (NH10) at Bhalukhola, located between Tarkhola and Kirney. The accident involved an SNT Passenger Bus heading towards Siliguri, owned by the Sikkim Government and bearing the registration number SK 01 B0662, and a Xylo Luxury Tourist vehicle with the registration number SK 01 Z 1127, which was traveling in the opposite direction towards Siliguri. The bus was carrying a considerable number of passengers at the time of the incident. In the head-on collision nearly 10 occupants along with drivers of both vehicle were injured. As per the report in Xylo there were two other passengers who sustained minor injuries with bruises. The 10 injured passengers were immediately rushed towards Rangpo PHC in convoy of ambulances.



The Sikkim Transport Department in incident has issued press release, that one SNT Bus numbering- SK 01B 0662 met an accident at Mamkhola, Siliguri at around 10.00 am. 19 passengers were there and 10-11 have minor injury. Conductor Tashi Ongmu and driver Kiran Barailey also got injured.

Accident happened due to Overtaking by one Xylo Car numbering SK 0Z 1127. Ambulance and police reached at Spot. We are trying to bring passengers, Driver and Conductor to Rangpo hospital in ambulance. One AC bus have been sent for transportation of passengers to Siliguri .

