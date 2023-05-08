128 Sikkim Students Arrived Home From Manipur

On Monday, 128 students from Sikkim who were pursuing studies in Manipur have safely returned home town Rangpo as a result of the Government of Sikkim’s “Operation Guraas.”

Sikkim is one of the first Northeastern states to successfully bring back all of its students who were enrolled in various professional institutions in Manipur.

The students and their families have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, and all of the officers involved in the operation. The State Government has made all necessary arrangements to ensure the safety and well-being of the students during their transit back to Sikkim.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.