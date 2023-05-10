Bengaluru Man Arrested In Siliguri For Robbing Delhi Tourist’s Mobiles and Wallet In Gangtok (Sikkim)

A man from Bengaluru was arrested in Siliguri after he robbed a tourist from New Delhi of their mobile phones and wallet in a hotel in Gangtok, Sikkim. The tourist lodged a complaint at the Gangtok Sadar Police Station on Wednesday morning, reporting the missing items. The Gangtok Police immediately started an investigation and collaborated with a mobile operator to trace the location of the culprit. The police received information that the suspect was in Siliguri, and CCTV footage photos were posted on social media platforms, The Voice of Sikkim and The Siliguri Today. Social volunteers in Siliguri took action to capture the suspect and handed him over to the Siliguri Police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect used the tourist’s card to transfer Rs 5 lakh and was planning to fly to Ahmedabad later that day. The tourist’s belongings were recovered, and the Siliguri Police are continuing their investigation to uncover the suspect’s network and modus operandi. The culprit, who is reportedly a habitual offender in similar cases, was caught within five hours of the robbery. It is uncertain whether the suspect will be deported to Gangtok for further questioning as the complainant lodged a GD at the Gangtok Police Station and an FIR at the Siliguri Police Station.

