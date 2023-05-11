Namchi Prepares For Hosting Earthquake Mock Drill On 12 May 2023

A Table Top Exercise (TTEx) for the execution of Earthquake Mock Drill on 12th May, 2023 was held today at the Smart City Control Room(ICCC).

The TTEx was chaired by DC Namchi Mr. M. Bharani and had the presence of ADC Namchi, Nodal Officers of different line departments, Sikkim Police, Fire & Emergency Services and Health Department .

It may be mentioned here that a review meeting of State level Table Top Exercise for the execution of Earthquake Mock Drill was held on 9th May, 2023.

The final assessment of the preparations was done in today’s meeting. During the meeting, a video conference was held successfully with Major General Sudhir Bahl (Retd), NDMA, where he gave a briefing about Mock Exercise on Earthquake to be done on 12th May. He reflected upon all aspects of the Mock Exercise, the role of each stakeholder and the composite task forces comprising army, police, Fire, and Medical team for response, rescue, evacuation and relief. He also explained about the Incident Response System (IRS) for the mock exercise. He said that at the District level the DC is the Responsible Officer to execute the mock drill exercise.

Further, the DC Namchi in his address urged the nodal officers of all Departments and all stakeholders to participate sincerely in the mock drill exercise. He stressed that the exercise of this magnitude will help the District assess its preparedness and also find ways for improvement. He emphasized that adequate public awareness is generated and any panic-like situation is avoided during the mock exercise.

The mock drill will begin at around 9:30 am. The areas identified for the mock drill exercise in Namchi district are, DAC Namchi, Central Park (Residential Area), Namchi District Hospital, VCGL Ravangla, Alkem Pvt Ltd(Chemical Hazard).

The Staging Area for the State level exercise will be on Parking area behind DAC Namchi, and the Control Room or the Emergency Operation Centre will be at Smart City Control Room( ICCC).

General Information from District Administrative Centre, Namchi

A massive mock exercise will take place in Namchi District on 12th May following an earthquake scenario where strong tremors will be felt which triggers situations of landslide, fire, toppling of building and stampede. The location for the mock exercise will be DAC Namchi, Central Park ( Residential Area), Namchi District Hospital, VCGL Ravangla, Alkem Pvt. Ltd (Chemical Hazard). It will begin at around 9:30 am.

Therefore, all are requested not to panic as this is to generate awareness for response, rescue, evacuation and relief.

Via IPR, 11 May 2023 | GOS

