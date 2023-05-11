State Level Mock Exercise On Earthquake Disaster On 12 May 2023

This press release aims to inform the citizens of the state that on May 12, starting at 9:00 a.m., the SSDMA will be conducting a mock exercise in each of the state’s six districts in collaboration with the NDMA.

The mock drills for Gangtok district consist of the collapse of the Star Mall in Gangtok and the building at MG Marg adjacent to G 20 emblem, a fire incident at Vajra World, a road blockage in Adampool Highway, an earthquake followed by an evacuation drill at District Collectorate in Sichey, Deorali Girls Sr. Secondary School, Palzor Namgyal Girls Sr. Secondary School, Sir TNSS School, Mayfair Hotel in Ranipool, the NHPC, the Sneha Kinetic Power Project Limited, the Madhya Bharat Power Project Limited, and GLOF at Goshkhan dara, Singtam.

Therefore, the general public is urged to participate in the exercise and cooperate with the authorities. They are additionally reminded not to panick and become afraid during the simulation since it is basically intended to evaluate how well the response and rescue systems function.



Mangan District

A massive mock exercise will take place in Mangan District on 12th May following an earthquake scenario where strong tremors will be felt which triggers situations of landslide, fire, toppling of building and stampede. The location for the mock exercise will be taken place in the following areas:

1.DAC Mangan(Fire incident in Record Room)

2.Mangan Sr. Sec School( Stampede in main School Building)

3.Residential Area Mangan Nagar Panchayat (05 person trapped due to structure failure)

4.District Hospital Mangan(mass Casualty management)

5.GLOF, Damp burst at Tista Urja, Chungthang,

6.Relief Camp and Responder at Zilla Bhawan and Zilla Guest house, Mangan. It will begin at around 9:30 am.

Therefore, all are requested not to panic as this is to generate awareness for response, rescue, evacuation and relief.

Gyalshing District

Gyalshing District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) is conducting a Mock Exercise on Earthquake scenario on 12th May 2023 (Friday) from 9 am onwards which will continue until 2 PM.

During the said exercise, following places and locations shall be considered for simulation of various incidents triggered by the earthquake;

1. Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat (GNP) office located at Gyalshing Bazar.

2. District Hospital Gyalshing.

3. Landslide area at Sakyong road.

4. Pelling Senior Secondary School and,

5. Residential area (one building at Pelling).

During the exercise, the District Incident Response Team shall have their movement along with required equipments/machinery like ambulances, fire engines to the incidents sites mentioned above.

The general public of Gyalshing are therefore requested to participate in the said exercise and corporate with the officials and emergency responders. The general public are also advised not to panic during the execution of the said exercise.

Soreng District

Mock Drill on Earthquake by Soreng District Disaster Management Authority on 12th May 2023.

Soreng, 11th May (IPR): The Soreng District Disaster Management Authority is conducting a Mock Drill on Earthquake from 9am on 12th May 2023 (FRIDAY).

Kindly note that this is a MOCK EXERCISE AND NOT A REAL SITUATION.

The public of Soreng are therefore requested to participate and cooperate with the officials in the drill and are advised not to panic during the mock exercise.

The said exercise will be conducted in 6 designated spots namely:

1. Soreng Government Senior Secondary School.

2. Soreng Community Health Centre.

3. District Administrative Centre.

4. Old Block Administration Centre (BAC,Soreng).

5. Soreng Bazaar Area.

6. Jautar Sports Complex.

Pakyong District

This notice is to inform the general public of Pakyong District that on May 12’ 2023, disaster mock exercises will be held in various locations of Pakyong and Rangpo.

These drills will simulate a building collapsing at DAC Pakyong, a fire accident at Pakyong Bazaar, a road being blocked between the airport gate and Dikling SSS, an evacuation drill (drop, cover, and hold by the students of Dikling SSS), and gas hazard (Gas leakage) at IOCL Rangpo and some damages at PHC Pakyong and Rangpo.

This exercise is being carried out as a component of the disaster preparedness strategy to be used in the future.

The public is urged not to panic during the simulation in this regard since it is only intended to evaluate how well response and rescue systems work.

Namchi District

A massive mock exercise will take place in Namchi District on 12th May following an earthquake scenario where strong tremors will be felt which triggers situations of landslide, fire, toppling of building and stampede. The location for the mock exercise will be DAC Namchi, Central Park ( Residential Area), Namchi District Hospital, VCGL Ravangla, Alkem Pvt. Ltd (Chemical Hazard). It will begin at around 9:30 am.

Therefore, all are requested not to panic as this is to generate awareness for response, rescue, evacuation and relief.

IPR Dept, 11 May 2023 | GOS

