1 Dead, 9 Injured in Tarkhola Accident on NH10

Pakyong, 27 May: On Monday at around 11:45 AM, a passenger Bolero vehicle was involved in an accident between Melli and Rangpo at Tarkhola along NH10. The collision resulted in one fatality and left nine passengers injured, including a child.

The accident occurred when a truck traveling towards Melli collided with the Bolero, which was heading towards Rangpo en route to Gangtok.

According to reports, Dil Bahadur Pradhan, also known as Subash Pradhan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured victims were initially taken to Rangpo Hospital and were later transferred to Sochyagang STNM Hospital for further treatment.