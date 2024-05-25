Gangtok, 24 May : A high-level meeting chaired by the Sikkim Chief Secretary was held at the Sikkim Secretariat’s conference hall on Friday. The primary focus was rationalizing vehicle permits for tourists visiting popular spot Indo-China border Nathula during the peak tourist season. This initiative aims to address concerns and alleviate potential hardships for both stakeholders and visitors. After thorough deliberation, several key decisions were made, subject to further review:

Permit Limitation:

The Tourism Department will limit the number of vehicle permits for Nathula to 800. This restriction will be in effect from May 25, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

Luxury Vehicle Charges:

The transportation charges for luxury vehicles to Nathula will be capped at Rs. 7000 per vehicle, inclusive of all applicable fees, including Nathula permit charges. For vehicles under the “J” series managed by travel agencies, the charge will be Rs. 6500 per vehicle.

Monitoring and Coordination:

The Tourism Department will closely monitor vehicle charges and the number of authorized vehicles to Nathula. There will be strict coordination with the Police, Check-post, and Army to ensure compliance. Helpline numbers will be provided for convenience and grievance redressal.

Enforcement by Army:

The Army will enforce the permit limitation, ensuring that no more than 800 vehicles with permits issued by the Tourism Department are allowed to pass.

These measures are designed to streamline tourist visits to Nathula during the peak tourist season, ensuring a smoother experience for both tourists and local service providers. The decisions will remain under continuous review to adapt to changing circumstances and needs.