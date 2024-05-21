Sikkim Education Department Announces 2024 Class 10 and 12 CBSE Toppers, Highlights Improved Pass Rates

Pakyong, 21 May : The Sikkim Education Department has released the list of top performers for the Class 10 and 12 CBSE examinations for 2024. The department also noted an improvement in the overall pass percentages compared to previous years.

The examinations were conducted in February, March, and April, with results announced on May 13. The pass percentage for Class 10 increased from 61% in 2023 to 66.87% in 2024. Similarly, the pass percentage for Class 12 rose from 87% in 2023 to 88.12% in 2024.

Here are the top scorers for 2024:

Class 10 Topper

1. Pravhakar Adhikari – 96.8% from Government Senior Secondary School Lingee, Namchi District.

Class 12 Toppers

– Humanities: Sayar Karki – 95.6% from Government Senior Secondary School Sadam, Namchi District.

– Commerce: Ujjawal Agarwal – 91.8% from Government Senior Secondary School, Jorethang, Namchi District.

– Science: Pratik Chhetri – 90% from Government Senior Secondary School, Lingmoo Kolthang, Namchi District.

– Vocational: Amisha Angbo – 89.2% from Government Senior Secondary School, Lingmoo Kolthang, Namchi District.