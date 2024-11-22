Pakyong Airport Resuming Operation From March Next Year or Early As December : MP Indra Hang Subba

The Pakyong Airport Advisory Committee convened today under the chairmanship of MP Indra Hang Subba, with the participation of area MLA Pamin Lepcha, Director of Pakyong Airport (AAI) SK Singh, and other key officials. The meeting focused on critical issues impacting the airport’s operations, with a goal to ensure the timely resumption of flights and address infrastructure-related challenges.

MP Indra Hang Subba provided updates on the timeline for resuming flight operations, stating that while regular flights are planned to restart in March 2025, concerted efforts are underway to resume services as early as December 2024.

The committee also addressed pressing issues affecting the local community, including land acquisition, compensation, and the impact of recurring monsoon-related landslides. These challenges have been a significant concern for the community and the airport’s functionality. Discussions emphasized collaborative efforts to resolve these matters expediently.

Operational priorities such as runway maintenance and the deployment of state security forces were also on the agenda. The members of the advisory committee reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the necessary infrastructure and safety measures are in place for the smooth functioning of the airport. The committee expressed optimism about overcoming challenges and bringing Pakyong Airport back into operation soon.