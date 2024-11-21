CBSE Board Exam 2025 Dates Announced! Check Full Schedule, Timings, and How to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2025. Here’s everything students need to know about the upcoming exams, including the schedule, timings, and steps to download the datesheet.

Key Dates for CBSE Board Exam 2025

– Class 10 Exams: February 15, 2025, to March 18, 2025

– Class 12 Exams: February 15, 2025, to April 4, 2025

– Exam Timings: All exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Steps to Download the CBSE Datesheet

To access the official datesheet, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official CBSE website at [cbse.gov.in](http://cbse.gov.in).

2. Click on the tab labeled ‘MAIN WEBSITE’ to navigate to the homepage.

3. Look for the notification titled ‘Date Sheet for Class X and XII for Board Examinations – 2025’.

4. Click on the link to open the PDF of the datesheet.

5. Save the PDF for easy reference.

Direct Link to CBSE Datesheet 2025

For quick access, use the following [direct link](#) to download the official datesheet in PDF format. Click Here

With the exams just around the corner, students are encouraged to start their preparations and make the most of the available time. Good luck to all Class 10 and 12 students for their CBSE board exams 2025!