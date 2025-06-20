MLA NB Pradhan Inspects Teesta Flood Damage in Melli: Residents Demand Urgent Action

Melli, June 20 : Area MLA NB Pradhan today visited flood-affected areas of Melli South Sikkim, accompanied by departmental officials, to assess the damage caused by the recent surge in the Teesta River due to heavy rainfall. The rising water levels have severely impacted parts of the region, posing a significant threat to Melli’s main market and nearby residential areas. Officials conducted on-ground inspections to evaluate the extent of erosion and infrastructure damage.

MLA Pradhan assured residents that necessary measures would be taken to protect vulnerable areas and ensure their safety, with immediate relief and mitigation efforts to follow.

Local residents, however, are expressing growing concerns. They recall the catastrophic floods of 2023 when the Teesta River unleashed widespread devastation in Melli. Following that disaster, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had visited the site and assured the construction of immediate protective barriers. However, residents claim that these promised works have not been completed.

“If a destructive flood like 2023 occurs again, there will be widespread loss of life and property,” lamented one local. Residents are now appealing to the Chief Minister, hoping his strong directives and initiatives will finally bring a lasting solution to their predicament. They emphasize the urgent need for robust flood protection measures before the monsoon intensifies further.