Bodies of Government Engineer and Another Man Found in Soreng Stream

Soreng, Sikkim – The bodies of two men, one identified as a junior engineer with the Sikkim education department, were discovered Thursday morning in a stream near the Rothok Khola bridge in Soreng district. The deceased have been identified as Bikash Sharma, a resident of Ogeng in Soreng district, son of Bishnu Kumar Sharma, and Roshan Chettri, a Junior Engineer employed with the Education Department in Gangtok.

Police initiated a search operation after receiving a tip-off from local residents in the Khadka Bazar area, leading to the discovery.

Following post-mortem examinations, the bodies have been released to their respective families. Authorities have not ruled out foul play and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.