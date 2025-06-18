Sikkim Discontinues MI-172 Helicopter Service, To Launch Smaller 10-Seater Weather-Friendly Aircraft Soon

Gangtok, June 18 – The MI-172 helicopter service, launched last year with much enthusiasm and publicity, is now being discontinued in Sikkim. In its place, the state government will introduce a smaller 10-seater helicopter better suited to local weather conditions. This was confirmed by CS Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

The Sikkim government had signed an agreement through the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) on February 29, 2024, to operate the MI-172 helicopter. The goal was to improve air connectivity and promote tourism across the state. However, despite the initial optimism, the service failed to meet expectations, leading to its closure within a year.

Key Reasons Behind the Shutdown

According to Rao, there are two primary reasons for discontinuing the MI-172 helicopter service:

First, low commercial viability. The service was managed by private operator Sita Air under a one-year contract. Due to insufficient bookings during this period, the government’s investment of nearly INR 20 crore proved unproductive.

Second, the unsuitability of the aircraft size. The large and heavy MI-172 helicopter was not ideal for Sikkim’s complex and ever-changing weather conditions. The aircraft’s size made landings and takeoffs difficult, disrupting regular operations.

New Helicopter Service Expected to Be More Flexible

The government now plans to launch a smaller and more adaptable 10-seater helicopter service, capable of handling weather challenges more efficiently. The new aircraft is expected to land in compact areas and operate effectively on shorter routes.

Expected Launch Timeline

According to the tourism department, the new helicopter service is set to commence within the next two to three months. The government believes this move will help rejuvenate tourism and improve regional connectivity in Sikkim.