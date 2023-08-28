Proud Moment For India, Neeraj Chopra Clinch Gold For India In World Athletics Chmapionship

Neeraj Chopra has once again etched his name in history! The exceptional javelin thrower has secured a remarkable achievement by clinching India’s first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest. He delivered a phenomenal performance, propelling the javelin to an impressive distance of 88.17 meters in the men’s javelin throw event. Adding to the glory, Arshad Nadeem, a prominent javelin thrower from Pakistan, secured the silver medal with a massive throw covering a distance of 87.82 meters.

Among India’s other contenders in the final, Kishore Jena and DP Manu displayed commendable efforts, finishing in the fifth and sixth positions respectively. Looking back, Anju Bobby George had previously scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to claim a medal at the World Athletics Championships. She had earned a bronze medal in the long jump event during the 2003 edition of the championships.

Neeraj Chopra’s journey to this gold medal victory has been a remarkable one. In the previous edition of the World Athletics Championships, he had secured the silver medal. Sharing the podium with him in the latest championship, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch clinched the silver medal with his best throw measuring 86.67 meters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for the big achievement and accomplishment , PM posted in X “The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships.”

