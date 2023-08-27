Aggrieved Family Dismayed With Top STNM Cardiologist Dr. DP Rai

Gangtok, 27 Aug : A controversy has erupted following allegations of negligence against Dr. D.P. Rai, the Head of the Cardio Department at STNM Hospital, by the family of a heart patient. The patient, identified as Abichandra Luitel, a 70-year-old farmer, r/o Luing was allegedly subjected to improper treatment, leading to a worsening of his condition.

Accompanied by the patient’s younger sister, Ambika Luitel Adhikari, and his daughter, Shanti Luitel, the family has raised concerns about the care provided by Dr. D.P. Rai. According to them, the patient’s troubles began on June 26th when he was initially examined by Dr. Rai. The doctor prescribed sleeping pills in addition to regular cardiovascular medication and advised a visit to the Orthopedic department.

On the subsequent visit to the Orthopedic department on July 7th, medication was prescribed which reportedly exacerbated the patient’s pain. This was particularly concerning as the patient had previously undergone open-heart surgery in 2019 due to his pre-existing heart condition.



As the patient’s condition worsened, marked by severe fever and intense back pain, he revisited Dr. D.P. Rai’s clinic. Allegedly, the doctor denied the patient an ECG and ECHO, opting instead for an increased dosage of antibiotics and fever-reducing medication. The patient continued to suffer from shivering high fevers.

The situation escalated further, prompting the patient’s family to consult Dr. C.L. Pradhan, a Neuropsychiatrist, on August 3rd. Following this consultation, the patient was admitted to STNM Hospital for 12 days. During the course of the patient’s treatment, the family alleges that their inquiries about an ECG and ECHO were met with rudeness from Dr. Rai.

Dr. B.N. Sharma, another medical professional from the Medicine department, recommended that the patient should not be discharged until receiving a review from cardio specialist Dr. D.P. Rai himself. Acting on this advice, the family presented an ECHO report to Dr. Rai, but their attempts were met with discourteous behavior and the doctor allegedly declined to review the report.

With the patient’s condition deteriorating rapidly, including symptoms like high fever, sweating, and swelling, the family decided to seek care at Siliguri’s Dr. Nayak’s Nursing Home. There, Dr. Tomar from the Cardio Department disclosed the gravity of the situation, stating that the patient’s condition was critical and that he needed to be transferred to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. The patient is now being kept stable with inotropic support and is scheduled for surgery on August 28th.

The allegations against Dr. D.P. Rai have ignited a debate on the quality of healthcare provided and the conduct of medical professionals at STNM Hospital. The family’s concerns have drawn attention to the need for thorough investigations and improved patient care protocols in the region’s medical facilities. Authorities are urged to address these allegations promptly and ensure that patients receive the best possible care.

Report by Lalit Dahal