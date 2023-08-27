Principal of Soreng Senior Secondary School to Receive National Teachers Award 2023 from President of India

Pakyong, 27 Aug : The education sector in the state of Sikkim is brimming with pride as Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri, the Principal of Soreng Senior Secondary School located in the Soreng District of West Sikkim, has been selected to receive the esteemed National Teachers Award 2023. This recognition stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment and dedication to the field of education.

Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri, who has been diligently serving as the Principal, will be honored with the National Teachers Award 2023. The award is a reflection of his relentless efforts and unwavering dedication, and it will be presented to him by the President of India, Mrs. Draupadi Murmu.

The prestigious ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 5th, 2023, which coincides with National Teachers Day, at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. This recognition not only applauds his individual efforts but also highlights the importance of quality education in the region.