Sikkim CM Hospitalized Following Discomfort

Siliguri, 25 November : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has been hospitalized in Siliguri due to discomfort. Following an episode of sudden discomfort after a visit with H.E. Bokar Rimpoche, CM PS Tamang sought medical attention, and experts at Siliguri Hospital recommended a minor medical procedure.

In a statement shared on his social media handle, CM PS Tamang conveyed, “I wish to inform you that, after my meeting with H.E. Bokar Rimpoche, I experienced unexpected discomfort, leading to my admission to a Siliguri hospital for a minor surgery. I am currently in good health and plan to resume my duties starting the day after tomorrow. I appreciate your understanding and support during this time.”