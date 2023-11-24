Centre Serious On Deepfakes : Issues 7-Day Ultimatum To Social Media Platforms

Pakyong, 24 November : On Friday, the Central government issued a seven-day ultimatum to social media platforms, urging them to align their policies with Indian regulations to combat the proliferation of deepfake content on their platforms. The existing IT Rules, particularly Rule 3(1)(b), stipulate the removal of 12 categories of content within 24 hours of receiving user complaints, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized that deepfakes fall under this purview.

Chandrasekhar asserted that 100% of such violations would face action under the IT Rules moving forward. Platforms are mandated to expeditiously remove deepfake content within 24 hours upon notification from either a user or government authority. Failure to comply triggers Rule 7, empowering affected individuals to take legal recourse under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the minister highlighted.

On Deep fake issue, MoS Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, “We have further informed the platforms that from today onwards, MeitY and the Government of India will nominate a Rule Seven officer and will take a 100% compliance expectation from all the platforms…… pic.twitter.com/p4k7UgMYbL — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

Deepfakes are the latest type of misinformation – this version is most dangerous and disruptive because it is misinformation that masquerades as authentic Since Oct 2022 through IT rules, govt has made clear to all Internet Platforms ➡️That Misinformation is prohibited,

➡️… pic.twitter.com/uA1zwXv2q8 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 24, 2023

Addressing those impacted by deepfakes, Chandrasekhar encouraged them to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police stations. The IT Ministry stands ready to assist aggrieved users in filing FIRs related to deepfakes. India is contemplating regulations to curb the proliferation of deepfakes and potential harm stemming from Artificial Intelligence (AI), as stated by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

Following discussions with representatives from major social media platforms and other stakeholders, Vaishnaw announced plans to formulate new rules aimed at detecting and restricting the spread of deepfakes. The upcoming regulations will also enhance the reporting mechanism for deepfake videos.

Social media companies, according to Vaishnaw, acknowledge the concerns surrounding deepfakes and recognize the necessity for regulation. The Minister emphasized the urgency of taking decisive steps to fortify trust in society and safeguard democracy from the threats posed by deepfakes.

In a separate development, Apple is set to dispatch a team of experts to investigate the issue of Indian politicians reportedly receiving ‘state-sponsored attack’ notifications last month.

Vaishnaw is slated to reconvene with social media companies next month to delve further into this pressing issue. The forthcoming regulations will place additional emphasis on fortifying reporting mechanisms for individuals to report such videos promptly, and on ensuring proactive measures by social media companies.