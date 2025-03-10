India Clinched Their Third ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9, 2025. Chasing a target of 252, India reached 254 for 6 in 49 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma leading the charge with a stellar 76 off 83 balls.

The Indian innings commenced with a solid 105-run partnership between openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Despite a mid-innings wobble, contributions from Shreyas Iyer (48) and a composed unbeaten 34 from KL Rahul ensured India remained on track. Ravindra Jadeja sealed the victory with a boundary, concluding the chase with six balls to spare.

Earlier, New Zealand opted to bat first and posted 251 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 63, while Michael Bracewell added a quickfire 53 not out off 40 balls. India’s spin quartet was instrumental in restricting the Kiwis, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy claiming two wickets each, supported by economical spells from Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

This triumph marked India’s third Champions Trophy title, making them the most successful team in the tournament’s history. They previously won in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and 2013. The victory also underscored India’s dominance in white-ball cricket, having won 22 of their last 23 completed matches in ICC tournaments.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was named Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performances throughout the competition. Despite the loss, New Zealand showcased resilience and skill, reaching their fourth global final in the past decade.

The final was noted for India’s strategic advantage, having played all their matches in Dubai due to geopolitical considerations, while other teams had to travel between venues. This consistency in playing conditions may have contributed to their successful campaign.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, lauded the team’s spinners for their pivotal role in the tournament, stating, “Not just this game but from the beginning, I thought our spinners in particular excelled.” New Zealand’s skipper, Mitchell Santner, acknowledged that they were “probably about 20 runs under” their desired total but credited India’s world-class spin attack for applying pressure during the middle overs.

This victory reinforces India’s status as a powerhouse in international cricket, with their depth and consistency shining through in high-pressure matches.