Delhi Teen Dies by Suicide After Failing to Pass JEE, Leaves Note Asking for Forgiveness

New Delhi, October 26 : In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old student died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a residential building in New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, according to police reports on Saturday.

The student, who had been preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) following her Class 12 exams, reportedly took her life due to pressure surrounding the outcome. The incident occurred on Friday in Shaheen Bagh, where the girl left a note expressing remorse, reading, “Forgive me, I couldn’t do it. I did not clear the JEE exam.”

The local police were alerted around 11:25 am, following a call reporting that a young girl had jumped from a building’s roof in the Okhla main market area. According to authorities, the girl had mentioned to her mother that she might take drastic steps if she failed the JEE exam, highlighting the intense pressure she felt.

Her father, employed in the private sector, and her mother, a homemaker, are mourning the loss. CCTV footage of the incident is circulating on social media, which has sparked conversations about the psychological toll of academic pressures on students.

The police have initiated an investigation under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to further understand the circumstances around the tragedy.

