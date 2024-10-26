CM Inaugurates International Literary Festival 2024 at Manan Kendra

Gangtok, October 26 (IPR): The Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang as the Chief Patron accompanied by Madam Krishna Kumari Rai as the Patron of the International Literary Festival 2024 inaugurated the two-day International Literary Festival 2024 at Manan Kendra in the presence of Dr Rajendra Bhandari, prominent literary figure, here today.

Organized by Pari Prakashan, Soreng, the two-day International Literary Festival 2024 aims to foster connections among writers, scholars, and literature enthusiasts from the region and beyond with this year’s theme-“Experiments, Influences, and Trends Seen in Contemporary Nepali Literature”.

The inaugural program proceeded with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by the Chief Minister, followed by an official announcement marking the festival’s commencement. The program was declared open by the respected literary figure Dr Rajendra Bhandari.

Dr Rajendra Bhandari, a distinguished poet and associate professor at Sikkim State College, addressing the gathering spoke about his deep connection to Sikkim, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural heritage. As an educator, he advocated for a broader curriculum that extends beyond textbooks, teaching environmental awareness, traditions, and local culture. He expressed concerns about climate change, global conflicts, and the impact of artificial intelligence on humanity, stressing the importance of balancing progress with preserving our humanity and cultural bonds.

The President of Pari Prakashan also the Press Advisor to the Chief Minister, Mr CP Sharma delivered the welcome address emphasising the crucial role of literary festivals in nurturing creativity and promoting cultural exchange. He reflected on the organization’s humble beginnings at Soreng School, attributing its founding to the blessings of goddess Saraswati.

Also, present at the event were Mr Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary; Cultural Secretary Mr Basant Lama, President of various literary organisations; Mr SR Subba, President of Sikkim Akademi; Mr Hari Dhungel, President of the Nepali Sahitya Parishad; Bhanu Puraskar Awardee Mr Dup Tshering Lepcha; officials of various departments and students and faculty from various government colleges, including Gyalsing Government College, Rhenock Government College, Burtuk Government College, Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College Tadong, Samdong Sanskrit Mahavidyalay, and Namchi Government College.

To promote the Nepali language, a panel discussion titled “Contemporary Nepalese Literature: Direction, Issues, and Prospects” was held, featuring distinguished speakers such as Dr Ramchandra Pokhrel from Pokhara, Nepal; Professor Kavita Lama from Sikkim University; Mr Gyan Bahadur Chettri from Assam; Mr Sudhir Chettri from Kalimpong/Darjeeling; and Dr Durga Chettri from Namchi College, Sikkim. Moderated by Dr Krishna Sapkota, the discussion offered insights into the evolving landscape of Nepali literature, emphasizing both its rich heritage and contemporary challenges.

The program also showcased cultural performances, including a presentation of Nepali folk instruments by Mr Krishna Dhungel and a dance performance by students from Kanchanjunga State University. Additionally, the Alphabet Family conducted a special session, highlighting the diverse artistic talent within the community.

The festival promises an array of engaging activities over the two days, including book launches, workshops, and networking opportunities for both aspiring and established writers. The event serves as a vital platform for literary exchange and cultural dialogue, underscoring the societal importance of literature and standing as an initiative supported by the Chief Minister. With sessions scheduled for October 26–27, the event promises to be a vibrant celebration of culture and literary dialogue.

Report from DIO-GANGTOK