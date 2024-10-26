Dr. SD Dhakal Honored as ‘Nepali Literary Ambassador 2081, Lhotse’ by GNLF

Kathmandu, October 26 : In a special event organized by the Global Nepali Literature Federation (GFNL), Dr. Shankar Deo Dhakal was honored with the title of ‘Nepali Literary Ambassador – 2081, Lhotse.’ This honor was bestowed upon Dr. Dhakal in high appreciation of his remarkable contributions to the Nepali language and literature.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was the chief guest at the program, while Surendra Limbu Pardeshi, the president of the Global Central Committee of the Federation, chaired the event.

The general secretary, Sunita Rai Kandangwa, delivered the welcome address. The main highlight of the program was the presentation ceremony, during which Dr. Dhakal was awarded a certificate of honor in recognition of his dedication to the Nepali language and literature.

The Global Nepali Literature Federation was established in 2010 and has been promoting Nepali literature by bringing Nepali writers from around the world onto a single platform.

