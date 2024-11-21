CM Prem Singh Tamang-Golay Highlights Fisheries’ Role on World Fisheries Day 2024

On the occasion of World Fisheries Day 2024, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay extended his greetings and best wishes to fish farmers, fisherfolk, and stakeholders for their significant contribution to the fisheries sector. In his message, the Chief Minister emphasized the sector’s critical role in ensuring livelihoods, food security, and ecological balance.

Acknowledging the cultural and economic importance of fishing and fish farming, Tamang-Golay said, “Fish farming and fishing have not only sustained livelihoods but have also been an integral part of our culture and tradition.”

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting sustainable fishing practices, conserving aquatic ecosystems, and enhancing the welfare of fisherfolk. He highlighted initiatives such as the introduction of modern technologies, training programs, and financial support aimed at boosting productivity and sustainability in the fisheries sector.

“We are dedicated to building a resilient and vibrant fisheries sector that supports the prosperity of our people and contributes to the overall development of our state,” he stated.

Commending the Department of Fisheries for their impactful efforts, Tamang-Golay noted their significant contributions toward improving productivity and fostering self-reliance among fish farmers. He urged the department to continue its work with renewed vigor to unlock the sector’s full potential.

The Chief Minister also welcomed distinguished delegates from the Government of India, whose presence, he said, added immense value to the celebration. He expressed gratitude for their support and shared commitment to sustainable development in the fisheries sector.

As the state celebrated World Fisheries Day, Tamang-Golay called for collective efforts to uphold sustainable practices and ensure the long-term prosperity of fishing and farming communities. “Once again, I wish everyone associated with this sector a prosperous and fulfilling World Fisheries Day!” he concluded.