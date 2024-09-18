Major Key facts of Bhalaydhunga-Dhappar Ropeway, Yangang (World’s steepest ropeway)

Constructed at a cost of about Rs 210 crore between Dhapper and Bhaleydunga at Yangang. Inaugurated by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang virtually from Gangtok on February 2024.

Due to fund shortage, the project was once in verge of scrapping. As SKM government came into power in 2019, budgetary provisions were earmarked.

Project cost had been gap funded under the Prime Minister’s Development for North East Region (PM-DevINE), which she had announced in the 2022- 23 budget.

This 3.5 km long high-altitude ropeway which is one of the steepest ropeway in the world and longest in India.

Ropeway has been constructed at a height of 5,938 feet at the starting point in Dhapper and at 9,918 feet at the endpoint in Bhaleydunga.

The ropeway has 18 gondolas with a sitting capacity of eight persons each. It will take about 10 minutes to cover the to and fro journey at a maximum speed of six metres per second.

Sikkim’s ontractor Sunil Kumar Agarwal (KK and Group) tied up with Poma Group, the world’s leader in ropeway construction.

All the materials were imported from France. The machinery used is also different compared to the indigenous ropeways with many safety features.

The passenger ropeway connecting Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga peak in Yangang, South Sikkim is considered as one of the top 5 toughest ropeways in the world.

A special machine ‘Spider’ was used to construct tower no 5, which is the tallest tower. There are only 13 Spider machines all over India and our Spider machine was also used by the Indian Army some years back.

Come and experience the thill of Dhappar-Bhalaydhunga ropeway.

By Hem Rizal , Yangang

Watch Bhaleydhunga-Dhappar Ropeway of Yangang, South Sikkim

