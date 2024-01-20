Sikkim Government Declares 22 January Public Holiday During The ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Pakyong, January 20: The Sikkim government has declared January 22 as a public holiday to commemorate the auspicious occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha,’ the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22 (Tuesday).

This decision follows the Central government’s announcement of a ‘half-day’ holiday for all central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments across India to observe the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) of Sikkim extended their greetings to the people of Sikkim, considering the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a significant national gift after 500 years. The Governor and Chief Minister urged the people of Sikkim to celebrate this auspicious occasion with the same fervor and enthusiasm as Diwali.

Notification reads, the Sikkim Government is pleased to declare that all the Sikkim Governments Offices, PSUs, Educational Institutions under the State Government shall be closed throughout the State till 14:30hrs hours on 22 January 2024.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir will take place with limited attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other leaders, celebrities, and distinguished personalities. Thousands of seers from across the country have received invitations for the ceremony, with special invitations extended to the families of the laborers who contributed to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Preparations in the temple town have been underway since January 16, with various ceremonies leading up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. Notably, the installation of the Ram Lalla idol inside the sanctum sanctorum has been completed as part of the pre-ceremony rituals.

Notification Attached Below