Arrest of Two Women for Drugging and Exploiting Schoolgirls in Prostitution

Siliguri, 12 Sep : Two women have been apprehended by the police on charges of drugging and coercing underage female students into prostitution in the lower Bagdogra region of West Bengal. These two individuals with criminal intentions have been engaged in this illicit activity for several months, during which they would drug the girls and administer sleeping pills before trafficking them to clients.

The shocking revelation came to light when a victim complained of abdominal pain to her mother recently. The girl bravely disclosed the details of the women’s activities to her mother, prompting her to file a written complaint with the Bagdogra Police. Consequently, the law enforcement authorities swiftly acted on the complaint, leading to the arrest and custody of the two women.

Report by Uma Sha