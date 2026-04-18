No More ‘LPG Charges’: Sikkim Govt Cracks Down on Unfair Billing by Restaurants

Gangtok, April 18 : The Food & Civil Supplies Department of Sikkim has issued a strong advisory cautioning hotels, restaurants, and fast-food outlets against imposing additional “LPG charges” or similar surcharges on customers, calling the practice unlawful and misleading.

The move comes after a series of complaints and media reports highlighted that several eateries were adding extra costs—labelled as “gas surcharge”, “fuel recovery charge”, or “gas crisis fee”—over and above menu prices and applicable taxes.

Reinforcing guidelines laid down by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), the department clarified that operational expenses such as LPG, electricity, and fuel are inherent business costs. These must be included in the listed menu price and cannot be recovered through separate, mandatory charges imposed on consumers.

Authorities emphasized that such billing practices fall under “unfair trade practices” as defined in the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The use of alternative terminology to levy these charges is also seen as an attempt to bypass existing rules that prohibit default service charges or hidden costs.

The advisory makes it clear that:

Restaurants and hotels must not automatically add any LPG-related or similar charges to bills.

Menu prices should reflect the final cost of food items, excluding only applicable taxes.

Customers must not be misled or pressured into paying hidden or non-voluntary charges.

The department warned that any violation of these norms would invite action under consumer protection laws and CCPA guidelines.

Consumers encountering such practices have been urged to first request the establishment to remove the charge. If unresolved, they can escalate the matter through district control rooms, state helplines, or the National Consumer Helpline. Complaints can also be filed with consumer commissions or submitted online via the e-Jagriti portal for faster redressal.

Additionally, grievances may be directly reported to the CCPA via email, ensuring stricter enforcement and accountability in the hospitality sector.

The advisory underscores the government’s intent to ensure transparency in pricing and safeguard consumer rights amid rising concerns over arbitrary billing practices. The complaint may also be sent directly to the CCPA by e-mail at com-ccpa[at]gov.in