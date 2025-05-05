CM PS Tamang Mourns the Passing of Padma Shri Swami Sivananda

Gangtok, 5 May : The Chief Minister of Sikkim, PS Tamang (Golay), has expressed profound grief over the demise of Padma Shri Swami Sivananda Ji, a centenarian yoga master and spiritual icon whose life was devoted to simplicity, discipline, and service to humanity.

Swami Sivananda, who was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2022, was widely revered for his unwavering commitment to the teachings of yoga and his compassionate approach to life. His century-long journey impacted countless individuals across the globe, promoting values of humility, selflessness, and spiritual awareness.

In a condolence message, CM Tamang paid tribute to the spiritual leader’s remarkable legacy. “On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, followers, and admirers around the world. May his soul attain eternal peace,” the Chief Minister stated.

Swami Sivananda’s passing marks the end of an era in spiritual teachings and humanitarian service, but his wisdom and guidance will continue to inspire generations to come.