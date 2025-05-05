CAP Condemns Brutal Attack on Leader Ashish Rai, Calls It a Blow to Democracy

Gangtok, 5 May : The Citizen Action Party–Sikkim has strongly condemned a brutal and premeditated assault on its Drivers’ Council President, Ashish Rai, that took place this morning at his rented residence in Gangtok. According to the party, a group of masked and disguised assailants carried out a violent and life-threatening attack, leaving Rai critically injured with severe head trauma and multiple injuries across his body. He is currently admitted in an unconscious state at STNM Hospital.

Describing the incident as far more than an isolated act of violence, the party stated it was not just an attack on an individual but a direct assault on free speech, the voice of the working class, and the spirit of democracy itself. Rai, a common man who made a living as a taxi driver, was also known for raising issues affecting everyday citizens—particularly the hardships faced by drivers and poor road conditions. His vocal stance on public grievances had reportedly made him a target of politically shielded goons.

While celebrations were underway across Sikkim on the occasion of the state’s 50th Statehood Day, the party criticized the situation as ironic, pointing out the grim reality of citizens being unsafe even in the state capital during broad daylight. “What pride is left in a Sikkim where the working class is no longer safe?” the party questioned.

Highlighting a growing pattern of fear and suppression, Citizen Action Party said that Rai’s attack proves that anyone who dares to speak out is now met with threats or physical violence. “Only cowards who have lost public support rule through intimidation,” the release said.

The party categorically denounced the attack as a well-orchestrated, anti-democratic conspiracy and demanded that the Sikkim Government and law enforcement immediately identify and arrest the perpetrators. Any silence or inaction by the state, it warned, would signal complicity.

The party wished Ashish Rai a speedy recovery and urged all conscious citizens to reflect on whether staying silent is now the only way to remain safe in Sikkim. “Are we prepared to live under fear in the name of democracy?” the statement asked.

Citizen Action Party reiterated its unwavering commitment to stand by the people, to protect voices of dissent, and to speak truth to power. It concluded by urging the public to rise, demand justice, and take to the streets in peaceful resistance.

CAP President cum Founder Ganesh Kumar Rai speaks with media at Sadar Police Station regarding the brutal attack

