Now, Nepal Banning Chinese TikTok App

Kathmandu , November 13 : Nepal has taken the decision to prohibit TikTok, the Chinese short-form video app, due to its perceived negative impact on social harmony. According to reports from local media on November 13, The Kathmandu Post highlighted that the government’s stance was prompted by widespread criticism within society, citing TikTok’s alleged encouragement of hate speech.

The specific timeline for the ban’s enforcement remains undisclosed. The decision follows a concerning trend: within the last four years, over 1,600 instances of cybercrimes linked to the app were reported.

This action coincides closely with the introduction of the “Directives on the Operation of Social Networking 2023” by the government. This directive mandates that social media platforms like Facebook, X, and YouTube, operating in Nepal, must establish physical offices within the country’s borders.

Previously, citizens had increasingly voiced grievances about the absence of official representation from these social media giants within the country. This absence made it challenging for authorities to effectively address concerns and manage objectionable content on these platforms.

As per the provisions of the law, these social media companies are required to either set up offices in Nepal or designate a focal person within three months from the directive’s enforcement.

Moreover, these platforms must register with Nepal’s information and communication technology ministry. Failure to comply with these registration requirements could result in the suspension of these platforms within the country.