Caught on Camera: Indian Tourists Accused of Theft at Bali Resort, Video Sparks Outrage

Bali, April 22 : A viral video from Bali has triggered widespread backlash after four Indian tourists were allegedly caught attempting to steal items from the Asvara Resort Ubud. An embarrassing incident occurred at Asvara Resort Ubud on Sunday (19/4/2026). Four tourists from India were caught trying to take home several hotel facilities during the check-out process.

The clip shows resort staff inspecting the tourists’ luggage as they prepared to leave, recovering several items reportedly taken from the property. In the video, a hotel official can be heard saying, “We are being kind to you. We are not calling the police.”

The incident has drawn sharp reactions online, with many expressing embarrassment and anger, calling the act “cheap” and criticizing the group for damaging India’s image abroad. Notably, a similar controversy involving Indian tourists had surfaced back in 2019, reigniting concerns over responsible travel behavior.