Butterfly Society of Sikkim Records New Host Plants for Indian Cabbage White in a First for India

Gangtok , 6 Jan : The Butterfly Society of Sikkim – TPCF has reported a significant scientific finding by documenting new larval host plants for a butterfly species in India. The study marks the first Indian record of Matthiola incana (Garden Stock) and Spinacia oleracea (Spinach) as host plants for Pieris canidia indica Evans, 1926, commonly known as the Indian Cabbage White.

During detailed field observations across parts of Sikkim, members of the society observed egg-laying behaviour and larval feeding of the species on these two cultivated plants. The successful development of early life stages on garden stock and spinach confirms their role as viable larval host plants, extending the known ecological range of the species beyond wild vegetation.

Experts note that identifying larval host plants is vital for butterfly conservation, as caterpillars rely entirely on specific plants for survival. Such discoveries contribute to better habitat management and highlight the importance of both cultivated and native plants in supporting butterfly populations.

The finding adds valuable scientific data from the Eastern Himalayas, a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot, and underlines the importance of continuous field-based research in regions like Sikkim.

The Butterfly Society of Sikkim – TPCF continues to work towards documenting butterfly diversity, promoting conservation awareness, and contributing meaningful ecological data for research and conservation planning across the state.

The study was authored by Mann Kumar Thapa, Sandip Limboo (Naturalist), Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha – Dzonguensis, Sonam Pintso Sherpa Lama – Green Sherpa, and Dilip Dhakal Sharma, under the guidance of Chief Advisor Nosang N. M. Limboo.

The work is dedicated to Brahmananda Patiri.

The findings were submitted by Sonam Pintso Sherpa, Green Journalist Awardee, carrying Sikkim’s scientific contributions from the Himalayas to the global stage.