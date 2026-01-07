Sikkim’s Tourism Surge: Over 17 Lakh Visitors Flock to the Himalayan State in 2025

Gangtok, 7 Jan : Sikkim has recorded a significant milestone in its tourism sector, welcoming over 17.12 lakh visitors throughout 2025. This marks a notable increase from the 16.25 lakh arrivals documented in 2024. While the state saw a robust rise in domestic travelers—increasing by more than 95,000—there was a slight dip in international visits, which fell by approximately 10,000 to 12,000.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Driving Growth

C. Subhakar Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism Department, credited the upward trend to the restoration of critical road networks following October. The revival of the Naga–Lachung route has already played a pivotal role in boosting travel bookings.

Looking ahead, the tourism outlook for North Sikkim remains optimistic. The Taram Chu bridge on the Lachen route is nearing completion, with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) targeting a January 31 finish date. This will likely pave the way for a full reopening of Lachen and the iconic Gurudongmar Lake by early February.

Capacity and Regional Trends

Beyond the north, West and South Sikkim are also reporting healthy booking trends. According to Rao, the state’s current infrastructure—comprising hotels, resorts, and homestays—is well-equipped to host between 42,000 and 45,000 tourists daily.

“The natural allure of Sikkim continues to draw crowds even with minimal marketing,” Rao noted. He also extended gratitude to the BRO, NHIDCL, and local administrations for streamlining the highways, which has significantly cut down travel time between Siliguri and Sikkim, ensuring a smoother experience for commuters.

