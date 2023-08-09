State Level Tendong-Lho-Rum-Faat 2023 Celebrated at Gangtok

The three-day state level celebration of Tendong Lho Rum Faat culminated today in a function at Manan Kendra, Gangtok.

The closing event, organised by Tendong Lho Rum Faat Celebration Committee’ 2023, was attended by Governor, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, spouse of CM Madam Krishna Rai, Deputy Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, GMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor, MLAs, Advisors, Chairpersons, former legislators, officers of the State Government, Presidents and members of 21 different communities of Sikkim, representatives from various associations, Principals and students of different schools, invitees from neighbouring states, among others.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang led the Tableau procession from Zero Point to MG Marg. Various associations representing different communities participated in the procession. At MG Marg, the Chief Minister visited the stalls displaying an array of handmade products by local entrepreneurs and small businesses belonging to the Lepcha Community. He interacted with the participants there and encouraged them with their endeavours, assuring full support of the Government.

On arrival at Manan Kendra, the dignitaries, led by the Governor and the Chief Minister, offered a puja at the Bongthing alter and visited the exhibition stalls in the premises.

The programme inside the auditorium commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and traditional welcoming of the dignitaries.

Thereafter , Lepcha anthem ‘Minoor Vom’ was sung by various artistes.

Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya in his address said that Sikkim’s identity lies in its rich tradition and unique culture. He appreciated the ‘Net Zero’ theme of the event this year as it is indicative of Sikkim’s efforts in tackling climate change. “I’m proud to be associated with such a vibrant state where various communities live in harmony” he said. He also commended the efforts of the Government towards protection of the environment with initiatives like ‘Mero Rukh Mero Santati’.

Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang in his address welcomed everyone and congratulated the organising committee for the successful three-day long event. He commended the efforts of the Lepcha Community in the preservation and promotion of Lepcha culture. He appreciated the concept of ‘Open Market’ or ‘Yongthoom’ at MG Marg exhibition, showcasing products made by entrepreneurs, SHGs, NGOs etc from the rural areas of Sikkim. He encouraged other communities to come forward with similar concepts and events in support of local businesses.

The Chief Minister said that the present Government has created an environment of harmony where all communities can work peacefully without any interference or control of the State Government. He unequivocally expressed that Sikkim Government will always support and work towards unification of various communities of Sikkim. “Tendong Lho Rum Faat is not just a festival of the Lepcha people, but the entire Sikkimese populace,” he said.

While speaking about the developmental initiatives undertaken by the State Government for the welfare of the Lepcha community,

the Chief Minister said that the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ project in Daramdin that had been pending for the last 25 years, is now in the process of completion. Efforts are on to complete the construction by 2024.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of the statue of ‘Munsolong’ at Lingtam, Dzongu will be completed and the Lepcha Primitive Tribal Centre will be functional before 2024. Funds have already been set aside for this.

He also informed that students belonging to underprivileged Lepcha families from Dzongu can now avail scholarships under CM Merit Scholarship Scheme (CMMSS). Five seats at Tashi Namgyal Academy are reserved exclusively for Lepcha students from Dzongu.

Kursongkit Lepcha from Yuksom-Tashiding has been selected to receive scholarship of Rs. 50 lakhs under Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme (NBBFS) to study M.Phil in Cambridge University, United Kingdom. She will be awarded with an advance of Rs.25 lakhs on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

The Chief Minister said that 1000 concept community based home stays will be constructed following the traditional Lepcha, Bhutia and Nepalese architectural designs.

The Chief Minister further made several announcements during the programme.

He announced construction of Lepcha Bhawan or Lepcha Cultural Centre in Gangtok. He asked the Lepcha associations to identify the land and said that the state Government will take care of the construction.

The Chief Minister also announced that selected Lepcha healers or ‘Bongthings’ will be sent on an annual exposure trip outside Sikkim under Culture Department.

The Chief Minister said that the demand of the Lepcha community for inclusion of Lepcha language in the 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution is a genuine one. In this regard the State Government has already been making efforts to place demands in the centre for inclusion of Lepcha, Bhutia and Limboo languages.

He further informed that a committee headed by Padmashree Shri Sanu Lama has been formed to restore the lost original names of places of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the demand of the Lepcha community to enhance reservation quota from 5% to 10% will be deliberated over and consulted with concerned officials.

The Chief Minister, during the programme, also handed over Rs. 10 lakhs under Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant (CMDG) to the Tendong Lho Rum Faat Celebration Committee.

Earlier, Minister Shri Samdup Lepcha who is also the President of Tendong Lho Rum Faat Celebration Committee (TLRFCC), in his welcome speech thanked the State Government for the multitude of developmental works undertaken under the guidance of the Governor and the Chief Minister of the state.

Shri CN Lepcha, President, Renzyong Mutanchi Rong Tarzum (RMRT) spoke about the relevance of Tendong Lho Rum Faat for the Lepcha community and it’s significance in the preservation of rich cultural tradition and Lepcha folklore. He spoke about various projects of the State Government, undertaken and in progress, for the development of the Lepcha community. Some of the notable mentions include reservation of seats in Tashi Namgyal Academy for students belonging to underprivileged families, scholarship provided to a student for undergoing M.Phil course in Cambridge University, UK under Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme, construction of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Daramdin, among others. He thanked the Chief Minister for his visionary initiatives.

Various awards and felicitations were presented to individuals from the Lepcha community who have excelled in their relevant fields.

Presidents and representatives of 21 different communities of Sikkim who participated in the three-day event were felicitated.

PT Lucksom Memorial Award 2023 was posthumously presented to Late Shri Tensung Lepcha, former Principal Chief Engineer of UDD for social work.

Mayelmarnyu Award was presented to Dr Nim Tshering Lepcha, Assistant Professor, SCERT.

Shri Tempa Lepcha, retired teacher and writer from Hee Gyathang, Mangan received the highest Lepcha Literary Award, the Late GB Mainwarning Award.

Lha Tshering Kunchigdyangmu Memorial Award (Post Graduate topper) was presented to Mangalkit Lepcha.

D. C. Lucksom Memorial Award (class 10 topper) was awarded to Tshering Norbu Lepcha.

Kursongkit Lepcha was felicitated for her achievement in securing an M. Phil course in Cambridge University, United Kingdom.

Dr Panu O Pazo, Assistant Professor (Political Science), Sikkim Government College, Namchi was felicitated for academic excellence.

Dr Reep Pandi Lepcha, Assistant Professor (English), Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government College, Tadong was felicitated for academic excellence.

Dr Pratush Lepcha from Dentam, West Sikkim

was felicitated for academic excellence.

Dr Lhakit Lepcha who works in the Department of Pathology, STNM Hospital, Sochyagang was felicitated for academic excellence and research in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Representatives of various Lepcha Associations from neighbouring Bhutan, Nepal, Darjeeling and Kalimpong were also felicitated by the Chief Minister.

A book in Lepcha language written by Chuksong Lepcha and a Lepcha song by Phigu Lepcha were released during the programme.

Tendong Award 2023 was presented by Renzyong Mutanchi Rong Tarzum (RMRT) to the Chief Minister in recognition of his outstanding contribution and continued and unwavering support for the development of the Lepcha Community and the state at large.

The award was presented to the Chief Minister by the Governor on behalf of RMRT.

Various artistes representing different communities presented songs and dances, symbolic of the unique cultural diversity found in the state. The first prize winner and runners-up of ‘Voice of Tendong’ singing competition also performed a Lepcha song.

Vote of thanks was proposed by Shri O. T. Lepcha, President, Sikkim Lepcha Youth Association (SLYA).

Gangtok, August 08, 2023 (IPR)