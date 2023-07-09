Pakistani Girl’s Controversial Marriage to Her Father Unveils Surprising Reason

A video is going around on social media has ignited a firestorm of controversy as it portrays a Pakistani girl marrying her own father. While the specific location and recording date of the video remain unconfirmed, it has gained significant traction, prompting a multitude of questions from users.

In a bewildering turn of events, a father in Pakistan has orchestrated a marriage with his daughter, with the daughter herself accepting this arrangement. She now assumes the role of her father’s fourth wife, and the video capturing their wedding has swiftly gone viral, inciting a wide range of reactions from the public.

Daughter justifying being 4th wife of her father pic.twitter.com/7vOrjGuBDD — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) July 6, 2023

Though the authenticity and details of the video remain unverified, it has sparked intense speculation and controversy. Many users are grappling with the nature of such a union. Nonetheless, the girl staunchly defends her decision, citing an unusual reason behind her nuptials.

Amidst the ongoing debate, the daughter sheds light on the rationale behind her extraordinary marriage. She divulges, “I have heard that girls named Rabia are typically considered fourth daughters. Given my name, I made the decision to marry my father.”

The daughter clarifies a crucial detail, stating, “However, I am not my parents’ fourth daughter; I am the second. In this peculiar situation, I sought to reconcile my name. That’s when the idea struck me: why not become my father’s fourth wife?” This revelation has left many users astounded, with a Twitter user named Hameer Desai sharing the video, announcing that a daughter has proclaimed herself as her father’s fourth wife.

While the precise location and veracity of the video remain uncertain, the uproar surrounding the Pakistani girl’s marriage to her father continues to captivate social media users. The daughter’s unusual reason for entering into this union adds an extraordinary dimension to the discussion, eliciting a variety of opinions and responses from the online community.

