Sikkim Chief Minister Commends Workforce on International Labour Day 2024

Pakyong, 01 May: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) marked International Labour Day with a heartfelt message acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the state’s diligent workforce. In CM’s Facebook Wall today, Tamang extended his appreciation to workers across various sectors for their tireless dedication, emphasizing their role in shaping a brighter future for Sikkim.

“Labor Day signifies more than just a break from work,” stated Tamang, highlighting its significance in honoring the dignity of labor and recognizing individual efforts towards societal progress. He called for a renewed commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of all workers, emphasizing the importance of creating an environment that promotes equality, safety, and prosperity for every member of the workforce.

Expressing deep gratitude for the unwavering dedication and perseverance of Sikkim’s laborers, Tamang emphasized their pivotal role in the state’s progress. He urged all companies and institutions within Sikkim to continue supporting the workforce and uphold their commitment to their well-being.

Tamang also extended special thanks to the Labour Department for its exceptional service to the state’s dedicated laborers, recognizing their efforts in ensuring the welfare of the workforce.

Chief Minister conveyed warm regards and best wishes for a joyful and fulfilling Labour Day celebration, underscoring the importance of recognizing and appreciating the hard work and dedication of Sikkim’s workforce.