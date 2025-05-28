SSB Yuksam Rescues Injured Tourist Near Kanchenjunga Falls, Proves Humanity Beyond Duty

Gyalshing, 28 May : In a swift act of humanitarian response, personnel of the 72nd Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), stationed at Yuksam came to the aid of a distressed tourist near the famed Kanchenjunga Waterfall on 27 May 2025.

The visitor, identified as 40-year-old Mausumi Ghosh from West Bengal, reportedly lost her footing and suffered an internal hand injury while exploring the scenic spot. A vigilant local driver, witnessing the incident, immediately rushed her to the nearby SSB camp hospital for urgent care.

The team at the battalion responded without delay. Deputy Commandant Meghnath Raut and Assistant Commandant (Medical) Dr. Sachin Khaichi quickly assessed the injury and administered essential first aid. Recognizing the need for further medical attention, the officers arranged for her transfer to the District Hospital in Geyzing.

This commendable act once again highlights the battalion’s unwavering readiness and its deep-rooted commitment to public service beyond security duties. The 72nd Battalion continues to serve not just as a border security force, but also as a pillar of reassurance for tourists and local residents in the region.