Bimal Gurung Rejects Sikkim-Darjeeling Merger Talk, Reaffirms GJMM’s Stand

Darjeeling, June 10 : Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJMM) leader Bimal Gurung has firmly dismissed any proposal suggesting a merger between Sikkim and Darjeeling. In a video message released recently, Gurung made it clear that neither he nor his party supports the idea, and they are strongly against any attempt to combine the two regions.

He went on to issue a stern warning, stating that anyone or any organization promoting such a merger would be met with serious resistance from the GJMM. Gurung’s remarks appear to be a deliberate attempt to clear the air and reaffirm the party’s firm position on the matter, especially given the delicate nature of regional identities and geopolitical sensitivities in the hills.

His statement serves as both a political assertion and a message of reassurance to the people of Darjeeling, underlining the GJMM’s commitment to preserving the region’s distinct cultural and administrative identity.