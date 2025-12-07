Family Demands Justice After Fatal Domino’s Hit-and-Run in Gangtok

Gangtok, Dec 6 : A tragic hit-and-run accident involving a Domino’s delivery rider and Jigmee Chungdi Bhutia has triggered widespread public outrage in Gangtok. Bhutia, who sustained critical injuries in the incident, succumbed while undergoing treatment, leaving the family and community in deep shock and grief.

Following the incident, the victim’s family, along with a large number of local residents, gathered at the Sadar Police Station to demand swift and impartial justice. Tensions escalated as senior representatives from Domino’s arrived at the police station, where protesters surrounded them and raised slogans expressing anger over the fatal accident.

In protest, all Domino’s outlets across Sikkim were reportedly shut down, with demonstrators warning that operations should remain suspended until justice is delivered to the bereaved family. The victim’s relatives also appealed to the public to boycott the brand, urging people not to consume what they termed “खुनको pizza” (pizza of blood) until accountability is ensured.

The family further alleged that the delivery rider involved in the accident was not carrying valid documents at the time of the incident. They questioned why strict document checks are enforced on ordinary citizens, while delivery riders working for large companies allegedly evade similar scrutiny.

Police officials have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and necessary legal action will be taken based on the findings. Authorities are examining all aspects of the case, including the rider’s documents and the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.