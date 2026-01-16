Kolkata Woman Loses Life to Suspected Altitude Sickness in North Sikkim

Gangtok, 17 Jan : A family holiday took a devastating turn in the picturesque landscapes of North Sikkim when a 47-year-old tourist from Kolkata passed away, allegedly due to complications arising from acute altitude sickness. The unfortunate incident was reported by officials on January 16.

The victim had traveled to the high-altitude town of Lachung with her family for a getaway. According to local authorities, she began displaying signs of distress shortly after arriving in the town, which sits at an elevation of approximately 9,600 feet. Her symptoms reportedly included shortness of breath and persistent vomiting.

Despite her deteriorating health, the tourist proceeded to visit the popular Zero Point on Thursday. Zero Point is situated at a staggering altitude of roughly 15,300 feet, significantly higher than Lachung.

Reports indicate that her condition took a severe downturn later that night. By around 2:00 AM, she was suffering from intense symptoms consistent with high-altitude pulmonary issues. Family members rushed her to the nearby Lachung Army Field Hospital for emergency assistance. Tragically, despite their swift efforts, attending doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation to verify the precise sequence of events. Preliminary assessments point to high-altitude sickness as the primary cause of the fatality.

In light of this tragedy, local administration and tourism authorities have reiterated their appeal to travelers. Visitors heading to North Sikkim’s extreme elevations are strongly advised to prioritize acclimatization. Officials warn that anyone experiencing symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, or breathlessness should seek immediate medical attention and avoid ascending to higher altitudes until they have stabilized.

Given the tragic event mentioned in the news, safety is paramount when visiting North Sikkim. The altitude jumps drastically—from Gangtok (5,410 ft) to Lachung (9,600 ft) and then to extreme points like Zero Point (15,300 ft) or Gurudongmar Lake (17,800 ft).

Here is a comprehensive advisory for tourists to prevent Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS) and ensure a safe trip.

1. The Golden Rule: Acclimatization

Your body needs time to adjust to lower oxygen levels.

Don’t Rush: Never head to North Sikkim (Lachen/Lachung) on the very first day of your arrival in Sikkim.

The “Gangtok Buffer”: Spend at least 2 nights in Gangtok (or Kalimpong/Pelling) to let your body stabilize before moving to higher altitudes.

Staged Ascent: If possible, do not go directly from low altitude to 15,000+ ft. The stopover in Lachen or Lachung is mandatory for a reason—use it to rest, not just to sleep.

2. Health & Medical Preparations

Consult a Doctor: Before booking, especially if you have asthma, hypertension, or heart issues.

Preventive Medication: Ask your doctor about Acetazolamide (Diamox). It is commonly prescribed to prevent AMS but must be started before the ascent.

Carry Portable Oxygen: Disposable oxygen cans (like OXY99) are available in medical shops in Gangtok. Carry 1-2 cans per person for emergencies.

Hydration: Drink 3-4 liters of water daily. Dehydration mimics and worsens AMS.

3. Dos and Don’ts at High Altitude

DOs:

Walk Slowly: Move at a snail’s pace. Your heart is already working overtime.

Eat Light: Carbohydrate-rich food (rice, pasta) is best.

Keep Warm: Hypothermia triggers AMS. Wear layers and cover your head/ears.

DON’Ts:

No Running/Jumping: Avoid excited jumping for photos at Zero Point or Gurudongmar.

Avoid Alcohol/Smoking: These dehydrate you and reduce oxygen efficiency.

Don’t Sleep During the Day: At high altitude, light activity is better than sleeping immediately upon arrival.

4. Critical Advice for Specific Spots

Gurudongmar Lake (17,800 ft): This is one of the highest lakes in the world. Oxygen levels are roughly 50% of sea level.

Time Limit: Do not stay here for more than 30-45 minutes.

Turn Back: If you feel uneasy on the way up, tell your driver to turn back immediately. Do not push through.

Zero Point (15,300 ft): Similar rules apply. The cold wind here is fierce; ensure your chest and head are protected.

5. Know the “Red Flag” Symptoms

If you or a family member experience these, DESCEND IMMEDIATELY. Do not wait for it to “pass.”

Persistent headache (especially at the back of the head).

Nausea or repeated vomiting.

Breathlessness even while resting.

Dizziness or disorientation (walking like a drunk person).

Tightness in the chest.

6. Vulnerable Groups (Strict Warning)

Children: Kids under 5 years old are generally strongly discouraged (and sometimes denied permits) for Gurudongmar/Zero Point. They cannot articulate symptoms clearly.

Elderly: Tourists over 65 (especially with cardiac history) should avoid the extreme high points unless cleared by a doctor.

Permit Check: Police and Army often check ages at checkpoints. Do not fake age documents; it puts lives at risk.

Lastly : The Indian Army is very helpful in Sikkim. If you have a severe medical emergency in a remote area like Gurudongmar, approach the nearest Army camp or transit camp. They often have medical rooms and oxygen support.