Centre Responds Swiftly to North Sikkim Road Maintenance Concerns Raised by MP Subba

New Delhi, 09 October : After Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba brought attention to the deteriorating road conditions in North Sikkim, the central government has taken swift action to address the issue. The Minister of Defense, in a letter to MP Subba, shared positive news, indicating that a comprehensive plan for the immediate restoration of roads in the region has been formulated.

Dr. Indra Hang Subba, the Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, had earlier raised concerns regarding the poor state of roads in North Sikkim, urging the central government to intervene. Responding quickly, the central government initiated an investigation into the matter.

In the letter sent to MP Subba by the Defense Minister, it was revealed that a meeting was convened by the Cabinet Secretary on August 5, 2024, bringing together the secretaries of the relevant ministries. Based on the discussions held in this meeting, a detailed work plan for the rapid restoration of Sikkim’s roads was developed.

The letter also highlighted the efforts of the Border Roads Organization (BRO), which has already restored several road sections. However, the restoration of certain areas has faced delays due to heavy rainfall and challenging weather conditions.

Regarding the critical National Highways 310A and 310AG, the letter noted that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had delegated responsibility to the Ministry of Defense on July 8, 2024. Efforts are now underway to expedite the necessary work on these highways.

The Defense Ministry also stressed the importance of collaboration with the Sikkim government. The letter emphasized that timely approvals, expedited land acquisition, and forest clearance are essential to ensure that the roadwork can begin without further delay. Meanwhile, the BRO continues to work diligently to restore road connectivity and ensure access during emergencies.

This proactive step by the central government signals significant progress in addressing the long-standing issues of road maintenance in North Sikkim, ensuring better infrastructure and connectivity for the region.

Letter From Defence Ministry To MP