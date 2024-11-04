IRCON Achieves Key Milestone with Completion of Ballastless Track Installation in Sikkim’s Tunnel

IRCON International Limited has reached a major achievement by completing the installation of ballastless track (BLT) in Tunnel T-14, a crucial 1,977-meter segment and the sole tunnel in Sikkim under the Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project. This milestone was accomplished despite persistent disruptions on NH-10, frequent landslides, and challenging terrain, highlighting IRCON’s strong commitment to the project’s progress and completion.

IRCON’s Continued Progress on the Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project

The Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project is set to significantly improve connectivity between West Bengal and Sikkim, a critical need for the region’s development. The project involves a 45-kilometer rail link with 14 tunnels, 13 major bridges, 9 minor bridges, and 5 stations. Notably, about 38.65 kilometers of this alignment runs through tunnels, with Tunnel T-14 as a major segment in Sikkim.

Tunnel T-14’s Ballastless Track Installation: Overcoming Major Obstacles

Tunnel T-14, the only tunnel in Sikkim for this rail project, spans 1,977 meters and now features a completed ballastless track. IRCON achieved this despite severe challenges, including repeated landslides, harsh weather, and disruptions on NH-10 since October 2023. The company’s rapid pace in finishing this crucial section is a testament to its resilience and strong commitment to maintaining momentum, even in difficult circumstances.

The Sivok-Rangpo Project’s Overall Scope and Progress

The Sivok-Rangpo rail link, spanning from Sivok in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim, is an ambitious project aimed at enhancing regional accessibility and development. The project includes 14 tunnels, with the longest (T-10) stretching 5.3 kilometers, and 13 major bridges, including the longest bridge (Br-17) at 425 meters. As of now, 93% of tunneling work has been completed, moving the project closer to its finish line.

Conclusion: A Milestone for Regional Connectivity

IRCON’s completion of the ballastless track in Tunnel T-14 represents a pivotal advancement in the Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project. By overcoming severe weather, natural obstacles, and infrastructural disruptions, IRCON demonstrates its unwavering dedication to enhancing regional connectivity. This milestone marks promising progress towards the completion of the Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project, which will soon facilitate seamless travel between West Bengal and Sikkim, benefiting both residents and the region’s economy.